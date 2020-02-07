Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Workplace Transformation Market 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Workplace Transformation market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Workplace Transformation market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Workplace Transformation market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Workplace Transformation market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Key Trends

A workplace transformation benefits an organization in ways more than one. It ups productivity and competitive advantage, brings down costs, and improves collaboration. Because of such unique perceived benefits the global market for workplace transformation is growing at an impressive pace. Other factors driving the market are new trends such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility, and changing nature of workplace. Besides, restructuring and reorganizing the organization, need to lessen operational expenditures, and demographic changes are other factors stoking growth.

Countering the growth in the global workplace transformation market are concerns over related data security and connectivity constraints.

Global Workplace Transformation Market: Market Potential

The global workplace transformation market holds out a lot of potential as it helps to increase competitive advantage and reduce costs, by using spaces more efficiently, for organizations. It fosters employee engagement, pushes up productivity, and allows hiring of people from any location. The different kinds of services it encompasses are enterprise mobility and telecom services, unified communication and collaboration services, workplace upgrade and migration services, service desk, field services, asset management services, desktop virtualization, application management services, and workplace automation services, among others.

The segments poised for maximum growth in the market are enterprise mobility and telecom service. This is primarily on account of the swift proliferation of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc. Trending practices, including mobile-first approach, Bring Your Own Identity (BYOD), and Carry Your Own Identity (CYOI) are also boosting uptake of enterprise mobility services.

The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is predicted to account for maximum share in the global market for workplace transformation in the upcoming years due to rising adoption of BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions and lesser overall cost of ownership in the migration and upgradation from existing traditional legacy systems to digital workplaces.

Global Workplace Transformation Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global workplace transformation market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific, among them, is predicted to dominate the market with maximum share in the near future mainly on the back of increasing demand for mobility solutions on account of robust adoption of smartphones and cloud-based solutions in the region.

Global Workplace Transformation Market: Competitive Analysis

To assess the competition prevailing in the global workplace transformation market, the report profiles players such as Accenture PLC, NTT Data Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Atos, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., Citrix Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Wipro Ltd., IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Intel Corporation.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Workplace Transformation market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Workplace Transformation market?

