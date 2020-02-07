Structural Adhesives Market 2019 Services, Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2028

In 2018, the market size of Structural Adhesives Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

https://www.mrrse.com/sample/16634?source=atm

key market players in China and North America will enable both the regions to continue their dominance in the global structural adhesives market, in terms of revenue share. European market will also be a key region through 2028, as indicated by the report. While bolstering growth of automotive and construction sectors is expected to drive growth of North America and Europe, the flourishing electronics sector is likely to fuel growth of Chinese market. China is believed to continue its lead as the top choice among investors. Some of the key players such as Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, and 3M Company have been concentrating on gaining an expanded value share through higher investment in China.

Emerging Economies Represent Lucrative Markets

While China and North America are currently observed to be accounting for significant market value shares in the global structural adhesives market, the report spots developing economies such as MEA, SEAP, and Latin America as the high-potential regional markets, estimated to open new doors of opportunities for manufacturers in upcoming years. MEA has been recognized as a high-growth low-volume region expected to host multiple opportunities during the forecast period.

Soaring demand for lightweight composites among automakers will play a crucial role in expanding volume sales of structural adhesives in next few years. Aerospace industry will also continue to put forth significant demand for lightweight composites, and eventually for structural adhesives. MEA, especially GCC countries, will reportedly register high sales owing to a widening application base in the transportation sector. GCC is likely to be a high-growth regional market within MEA, whereas Africa will witness relatively lower growth.

Manufacturers are currently switching to the development of bio-based structural adhesives, which is said to be an influencing trend in the industry. Moreover, development of low temperature-cured, water-based variants of structural adhesives is an increasingly adopted trend among manufacturers. The development involving low curing time is also trending among leading companies, leading to innovations and growing demand. Rapid popularity of electric vehicles will also seemingly contribute to structural adhesive sales through 2028.

https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/16634?source=atm

