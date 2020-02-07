Serverless Computing Market: 2020 Demand, Trend, Latest Application and Technology Analysis and 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
Market Overview
The global Serverless Computing market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 19.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 13350 million by 2025, from USD 6458.3 million in 2019.
The Serverless Computing market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Market segmentation
Serverless Computing market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
By Type, Serverless Computing market has been segmented into:
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
By Application, Serverless Computing has been segmented into:
BFSI
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Public Sector
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Others
Regions and Countries Level Analysis
Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Serverless Computing market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Serverless Computing markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Serverless Computing market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Serverless Computing market in important countries (regions), including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Competitive Landscape and Serverless Computing Market Share Analysis
Serverless Computing competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Serverless Computing sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Serverless Computing sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
The major players covered in Serverless Computing are:
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Alibaba
Microsoft
Google
Rackspace
IBM
Platform9
Broadcom
Oracle
Tibco Software
Stdlib
Modubiz
Syncano
Snyk
Realm
Iron.io
NTT Data
Tarams Software Technologies
Galactic Fog Ip Inc
Joyent
Dynatrace
Twistlock
Sixsq
Fiorano Software
Manjrasoft
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Serverless Computing Market Overview
Chapter Two: Company Profiles
Chapter Three: Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Serverless Computing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Serverless Computing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Serverless Computing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Serverless Computing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East & Africa Revenue Serverless Computing by Countries
Chapter Ten: Market Size Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Serverless Computing Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Serverless Computing Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
