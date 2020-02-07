Self-Compacting Concrete Market Is Staring At A Promising Future During The Forecast Period Owing to Rapid Advances in Technology 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market

Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market: Key Market Segments

Self-compacting concrete is extensively used in the construction of concrete frames, which also constitute one of the key application segments in the global self-compacting concrete market. As the concrete frame industry aims towards improvement in the process of designing and building in-situ frame buildings, the demand from the segment will continue to rise. Given the scenario, both efficiency and profitability of all members across the supply chain from building construction will improve, subsequently increasing opportunities for the concrete frames segment in the overall self-compacting concrete market.

In terms of end user, infrastructure constitute one of the key market segments. Constructing a building or architectural structure as per contemporary standards has certain specific requirements. It is therefore necessary to develop concrete with specific properties to meet the requirements. This has resulted in the development of self-compacting concrete, which flows under its own weight and thus can easily fill formworks. Furthermore, self-compacting concrete is compacted under the influence of self-weight, without any additional processing. These factors have significantly impacted the use of self-compacting concrete in the infrastructure sector.

Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regional segments, Asia Pacific has been exhibiting high lucrative opportunities for the market. Considerable rise in construction activities in the region, coupled with rapid urbanization, has helped the market players establish strong presence in Asia Pacific. Opportunities for the market players are especially ripe in India and China, as both the countries showcase high expenditure on infrastructural developments. The growth of power and transportation sectors will also aid the expansion of the self-compacting concrete market in India.

Besides this, the market will also gain pace from the rising residential and non-residential construction in Europe. In North America due to stagnancy the market will witness comparatively lesser opportunities.

Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market: Vendor Landscape

For an in-depth overview, the report provides a detailed assessment of market’s vendor landscape. It therefore includes profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the global self-compacting concrete market. This section covers the development status of the companies profiled, besides analyzing the impact of their latest mergers and acquisitions. For the purpose of the study, information is also obtained from the financial records of these companies. Furthermore, strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled are analyzed using SWOT analysis. This also helps readers in identifying the opportunities and threats that the companies are likely to face in the forecast period.

Some of the most prominent companies in the global self-compacting concrete market are LafargeHolcim Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Sika Group, BASF SE, and ACC Limited. In order to strengthen their market position, a majority of these companies are focusing on product launch and diversification.

