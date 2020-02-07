Sales of the Active Calcium Silicate Market to Anticipated to Exceed US$ XX by 2017 – 2025

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Active Calcium Silicate ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Active Calcium Silicate ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Active Calcium Silicate ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

Key Trends

The primary growth driver for the global active calcium silicate market is the rise of the construction industry after the economic slowdown. The overall expenditure on upgrading the quality of residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects has positively impacted the global market. The increasing demand for passive fire protection (PFP) and acoustic insulation are expected to fuel the usage of active calcium silicate in the coming years. In tandem with this trend, active calcium silicate will be used for building walls, blast furnaces, electric arc furnace in board and block forms, and oil refineries. Analysts anticipate that application of active calcium silicate in ceramic applications are also expected to steady rise in the near future.

Global Active Calcium Silicate Market: Market Potential

The European Association for Passive Fire Protection (EAPFP), which is responsible for the rules and regulations that standardizes fire protection norms in the region is expected to directly impact the active calcium silicate market. The association represents several other institutions, manufacturers, and contractors, setting standards for each one of them.

Furthermore, the introduction of products that have improved fire resistance, non-combustibility, and surface spread of flame are expected to provide the global market an additional boost. Certification of these products is also projected to add to their market value in the near future.

Global Active Calcium Silicate Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global active calcium silicate market is spread over regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Presently, Europe holds a dominant position in the global market with Germany leading the way for the region. The growth of this market in Europe is attributable to the stringent regulatory framework safeguarding the quality of construction work. The growing demand for fireproofing to prevent buildings and structures from damage due to flames and smokes is also projected to play an important role in the burgeoning demand for active calcium silicate.

On the other hand, developing economies of Brazil and China are also expected to make propel the demand for active calcium silicate in the near future. Increasing investments in infrastructure, building of airports, highways, flyovers, and several commercial complexes are expected to increase the uptake of active calcium silicate in upcoming projects in these countries.

Some of the leading players operating in the global active calcium silicate market are American Elements, Skamol, Promat International, HIL Limited, Johns Manville, Ramco Industries, Bee Chems, BIP Chemicals, Anglitemp, Weifang Hong Yuan Chemical, Imerys Filtration Minerals, R.K. Oil Industries, and 2K Technologies.

