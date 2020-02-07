Rail Freight Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Rail Freight Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

According to the global rail industry outlook, the rail freight market expected to reach a value of nearly $159.06 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the rail freight market is due to developing infrastructure and adoption of advanced technologies.

The rail freight transportation market consists of sales of rail freight transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide the carriage of goods from a point of loading, or goods station, to a point of unloading, again a station capable of handling the loading and unloading of the goods carried. These goods are generally heavy in bulk and of low value in relation to their bulk. Examples include coal, building materials, iron and steel.

Major players in the global rail freight market include CN Railway, SBB Cargo, SNCF, DB Schenker, and Duetsche Bahn AG.

The global rail freight market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The rail freight market is segmented into intermodals, tank wagons, and freight cars.

By Geography – The global rail freight is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific’s rail freight market accounts for the largest share in the global rail freight market.

