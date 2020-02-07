PV Module Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2028

In 2029, the PV Module market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The PV Module market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the PV Module market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global PV Module market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each PV Module market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the PV Module market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global PV module market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as PV module investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the PV module market are Jinko Solar, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Renesola Ltd. Trina Solar Limited, Leonics Company Limited, AE Solar GmbH, Itek Energy, and Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. among others.

The PV module market has been segmented as follows:

Global PV Module Market

By Type

Crystalline Silicon Single Crystalline Poly Crystalline

Amorphous Silicon

Others

By Component

Solar Panel

Inverters

Batteries

Solar Charge Controllers

Others

By Mounting Type

Ground Mounted

Pole Mounted

Rooftop

By Connectivity

Grid-Tied

Off Grid

By End-use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Research Methodology of PV Module Market Report

The global PV Module market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the PV Module market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the PV Module market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

