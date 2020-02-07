Propylene Glycol Market Go Advanced and Next Generation
Propylene Glycol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:
ADM
BASF
DOW
Global Bio-Chem Technology
Lyondellbasell
Huntsman
SKC
Shell
Temix International
Ineos Oxide
AGC
Adeka
Manali Petrochemicals
Qingdao Shida Chemical
Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial
Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial
Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology
Chaoyang Chemicals
Oleon
Golden Dyechem
Haike Chemical
Helm
Oxyde Belgium
Arrow Chemical
TRI Chemicals
Market Segment by Product Type
Petroleum Propylene Glycol
Bio-Based Propylene Glycol
Market Segment by Application
Transportation
Building & Construction
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
