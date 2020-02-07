Product Innovation and Technological Advancements to Aid the Growth of the Vascular Stent Market 2018 – 2028

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Vascular Stent ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Vascular Stent ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Vascular Stent ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

According to the findings of the report, the value of the global “Vascular Stent ” market in 2018 was ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) and expected to attain a value of ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) by the end of 2029. In addition, the report reveals that the global “Vascular Stent ” market is likely to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

growth drivers of the global vascular stents market. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 8 million in the U.S. alone suffer from peripheral artery disease. Of these, 12 to 20% of the patients are above the age of 60, finds the study. Thus, it has been understood that the geriatric population is at a higher risk of suffering from peripheral artery disease. Since the aging population has been escalating at a rapid pace, the global vascular stent market will witness greater growth.

On the downside, the exorbitant costs of these devices might hinder the growth of the global vascular stent market. However, as a number of market vendors have been developing highly efficient and accurate imaging techniques, the market for vascular stents is likely to receive a boost.

A number of market players are concentrating on the introduction of innovative products, enhancing the ease of use for healthcare providers as well as patients. The researchers at the Technische Universiteit, Eindhoven (Eindhoven University of Technology) have acknowledged the special challenge presented by pediatric patients. The creation of customized stents is not a novel phenomenon. The researchers have produced a relatively better vascular stent, according to an announcement made in May 2017.

The new stent can expand as the child grows, biodegrading with time, as against conventional stents that children outgrow. The traditionally used metal stents can also lead to complications including hyperplasia. In order to design this 3D printable, self-expanding stent, a computational model of a nickel titanium stent was built by the researchers.

Several other products are receiving regulatory approvals. For instance, in the same month, Alucent Medical, Inc. announced that it received the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to commence Phase I human clinical studies of its new drug/device combination therapy for treating peripheral vascular disease.

The global vascular stent market can be segmented into Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America has currently been leading the global vascular stent market, with the U.S. as the chief contributor. The growing patient base and rising concentration of geriatric populace have been driving the growth of this region.

Asia Pacific, driven by augmenting acceptance of cutting-edge technologies, is slated to display fastest rate of growth over the forthcoming period. The low costs of manufacturing, presence of a large number of market participants, and growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases have been assisting the growth of the global vascular stent market.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Vascular Concepts, Medtronic, plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, STENTYS SA, Lombard Medical Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Endologix, Inc. are some key vendors operating in the global vascular stent market.

