Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2027

The global Pressure Sensitive Labels market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units).

In the Pressure Sensitive Labels market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels market report on the basis of market players

Market: Dynamics

The global pressure sensitive labels market is highly dependent on the dynamics of its end use industries, as the dynamic working conditions in several leading end use applications of the pressure sensitive labels market can lead to changes in demand patterns. The report studies the various factors likely to affect the growth trajectory of the global pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years and delivers a comprehensive assessment of which factors are expected to have a lasting impact on the market’s growth.

The logistics and transportation industry is likely to play a key role in the growth of the pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years due to its growing commercial scope. The pressure sensitive labels industry has benefited from the advantages pressure sensitive labels provide at relatively cheap prices, making its steady growth likely in the coming years. The growing amount of effort from pressure sensitive labels industry players to make the labels more environmentally viable is also likely to aid the growth prospects of the pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years.

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market: Segmentation

Paper is likely to remain the material of choice for the global pressure sensitive labels industry in the coming years. The paper pressure sensitive labels market accounted for more than US$37 bn in 2017, taking up 42.7% of the global market, and is likely to rise to US$46.7 bn by 2022 at a solid CAGR of 4.7%. The convenience and environmental viability of paper in the production of pressure sensitive labels is likely to remain vital for the pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years.

Geographically, Asia Pacific except Japan is expected to dominate the global pressure sensitive labels market, with a revenue valuation of around US$35 bn allowing the region to account for 33.5% of the global pressure sensitive labels market in 2017. The Asia Pacific except Japan market for pressure sensitive labels is likely to further increase its presence in the global market figures in the coming years thanks to the steady growth prospects of the transportation, logistics, retail, and consumer electronics industry in countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global pressure sensitive labels market include Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel, CCL Label Inc., Lintec, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Holdings SA, 3M, Inland Labels, Fuji Seal International, Inc., and UPM-Raflatac.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Pressure Sensitive Labels market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Pressure Sensitive Labels market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Pressure Sensitive Labels market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Pressure Sensitive Labels market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Pressure Sensitive Labels market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Pressure Sensitive Labels market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Pressure Sensitive Labels? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Pressure Sensitive Labels market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Pressure Sensitive Labels market?

