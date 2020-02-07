Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

In 2018, the market size of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners .

This report studies the global market size of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/8706?source=atm

This study presents the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market, the following companies are covered:

Market segmentation

The global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market has been segmented by Product Type (Full Ring PET Scanners, Partial Ring PET Scanners); by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others); by Detector Type (Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO), Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO), Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate (GSO), Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS), Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate); by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, PET Centres, Research Institutes); and by Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, Japan).

Full Ring PET Scanners segment likely to dominate the market through 2026

The Full Ring PET Scanners product type segment is anticipated to account for a market share of 84.1% in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by the end of 2016. The Full Ring PET Scanners segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,197.0 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The Partial Ring PET scanners product type segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

Oncology application segment expected to be the most lucrative market segment

The Oncology application segment was valued at US$ 783.9 Mn in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to reach US$ 1,219.2 Mn by 2026 end. The Cardiology application segment is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of US$ 79.8 Mn between 2015 and 2026.

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment expected to dominate the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market

The Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 36.0% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. The Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 29.4% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end.

Hospitals end user segment expected to hold maximum revenue share by 2026

The Hospitals end user segment was valued at US$ 322.7 Mn in 2015 and this is estimated to increase to US$ 493.6 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The PET Centres end user segment was valued at US$ 221.7 Mn in 2015 and is expected to increase to US$ 421.0 Mn by the end of 2026.

North America to continue its dominance in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market through 2026

The North America market is estimated to account for 42.2% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. In 2015, this market dominated the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market and was valued at US$ 382.0 Mn. The market is expected to register 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period to reach US$ 631.9 Mn by 2026 end. The APEJ market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period and is estimated to be valued at US$ 220.2 Mn by 2026 end.

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market leaders are diversifying their product portfolio and entering new markets to consolidate their brand value and market positioning

General Electric Co., Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd., and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. Major players in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market are focussing on enhancing their global and regional presence through introduction of novel products and strategic operational expansion.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/8706?source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/8706?source=atm

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald