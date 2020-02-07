Polyurethane Composites Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global Polyurethane Composites Market

According to the report, owing to the growing demand for polyurethane composites from various regions, significant advances in Polyurethane Composites technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Polyurethane Composites market is projected to grow at a significant rate through the forecast period.

With the growing demand for polyurethane composites in various regions, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Polyurethane Composites market?

How has technological advances influenced the Polyurethane Composites market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Polyurethane Composites market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Polyurethane Composites market?

Drivers and Restraints

As polyurethane composites are manufactured with rigid thermoset resins, they possess superior strength and greater resistance to abrasion and heat when compared with composites that use vinyl ester resins and unsaturated polyester. Research shows that polyurethane composites save more than 20% of the weight of non-automotive applications. This is expected to augment the growth of global polyurethane composites market.

Polyurethane composites are environment friendly as they are recyclable. Furthermore, compared to polyester spray-ups, polyurethane composites are much faster and convenient to use, as polyester spray-ups require rolling out the glass to release air. The tooling and labor costs are also lower. All these advantages will aid the growth of global polyurethane composites market.

Fiber glass polyurethane composites are likely to emerge as one of the most promising segments by type. Factors such as durability, light weight, resistance to moisture and heat, and flexibility account for the opportunities presented by this segment. By end user, the transportation segment is projected to hold a major share in the market for polyurethane composites, owing to the heightened demand exhibited by the automotive industry. The polyurethane composites market will witness abundant opportunities on account of the growing number of applications ranging from electric light poles to bathtubs. On the other hand, strict regulatory policies are likely to limit polyurethane composites market growth.

Global Polyurethane Composites Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global polyurethane composites market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America has been a prominent market for polyurethane composites and is expected to retain its strong position in the years to come. The growth in this region has been attributed to rigorous construction activities aimed at upgrading public infrastructural facilities.

Asia Pacific has been displaying a surge in demand for polyurethane composites. This demand is driven by growing number of end users such as electrical and electronics, transportation, and building and construction. Recently, these industries have been expanding at a phenomenal rate in Asian countries such as China, India, and Japan, thereby generating significant prospects. Mexico is another regional market that will present immense opportunities over the coming years due to improving standards of living.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key companies operating in the polyurethane composites market include Bayer AG, Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Group, BASF SE, Hexcel Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Growing costs of energy generation coupled with awareness about greenhouse effect have led major companies to boost their energy-efficiency levels.

