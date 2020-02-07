Pizza Box Market – Applications Insights by 2027

The “Pizza Box Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Market: Competitive Landscape

Few of the key players in the global Pizza box market include Smurfit Kappa Group PLC., DS Smith Plc., WestRock Company, International Paper Company, Mondi Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC., New Method Packaging, Pratt Industries Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp., Rengo Co., Ltd., BillerudKorsnäs AB, Magnum Packaging, R. S. G. Packagings Private Limited.

The market has been segmented as follows –

By Box Type

Whole Pizza Boxes 5-10 inch (Small) 10-15 inch (Medium) 15 inch & above (Large)

Pizza Slice Boxes

By Material Type

Corrugated Paperboard B-flute E-flute F-flute

Clay Coated Cardboard

By Print Type

Printed Boxes Offset Printing Flexographic Printing Screen Printing

Non-Printed Boxes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

