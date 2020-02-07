Perfumes Market Scope Analysis 2019-2028

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Perfumes Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Perfumes market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Perfumes market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Perfumes market. All findings and data on the global Perfumes market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Perfumes market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Perfumes market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Perfumes market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Perfumes market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau de Cologne

Eau Fraiche

By Demographics

Men’s Perfume

Women’s Perfume

Unisex Perfume

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Physical Retail

Modern Trade Stores

Departmental Stores

Flagship Stores

Drugstores

By Ingredient Type

Natural

Synthetic

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Eau Fraiche product type segment expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period

Eau Fraiche segment revenue is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period, which is mainly attributed to the absence of alcohol content in this type of perfume. The latest trend among key players in the perfume industry is to create Eau Fraiche versions of their popular fragrances. The Eau de Parfum segment is estimated to account for the largest market value share of 52.0% by 2016 end.

Unisex Perfume demographics segment expected to project a higher growth rate over the forecast period

The Unisex Perfume segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The rise in the number of product launches of unsex perfumes by major players and increasing sales in the APEJ region is anticipated to drive the market in this segment. The Men’s Perfume segment is expected to account for 34.9% value share by 2016 end and is also expected to register a high CAGR owing to the increasing acceptance of beauty products targeting men.

Online Retail distribution channel segment expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period

The Online Retail segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period and is anticipated to be the most attractive segment in terms of CAGR. Global players are entering into partnerships with e-commerce players to capitalise on this highly lucrative sales channel. The Physical Retail segment is estimated to account for the highest market share by 2016 end and will continue to dominate the global perfumes market over the forecast period.

Natural ingredient type segment estimated to project a higher growth rate over the forecast period

The Natural segment is estimated to account for 18.9% value share by 2016 end and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Growing consumer concerns towards the use of synthetic chemicals in perfumes are forcing perfume manufacturers to shift from synthetic to natural ingredients, which in turn fuels the growth of the Natural segment.

MEA, Latin America, and Eastern Europe perfume markets are projected to expand significantly in terms of value and volume

In terms of value, the Western Europe market accounts for the maximum revenue share of the global perfumes market followed by North America. The Western Europe perfumes market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. The APEJ perfumes market is expected to register a significant CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, due to an expansion by top market players in the region.

Leading market players are adopting digital marketing strategies to reach a wider customer base

Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH, Coty Inc., L’Oreal International, Elizabeth Arden Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Puig, Perfumania Holdings Inc., Avon Products Inc., and Hermes are some of the top companies operating in the global perfumes market. The beauty and personal care products industry has witnessed major modifications over the past decade, making perfumes a future business perspective for entrepreneurs. Major players manufacturing perfumes are strategically investing in expansion in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions, where the per capita perfume consumption is high.

Perfumes Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Perfumes Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Perfumes Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald