Palletizing Systems Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2015 – 2021

Palletizing systems are the equipment that helps in automatic compiling of products on a pallet. A palletizer is basically designed and structured to organize, align and pack various products on a pallet for forwarding of freight. Palletizing and pallet wrapping symbolizes highly useful facets of the end of a packaging line, which is the core function of every industry and indicates the product’s cycle involving multifaceted distribution network and modes of transportation. The techniques and methodology in palletizing differ from manual palletizing to semi-automatic and automatic procedures. The implementation of palletizing varies depending on the requirement by end-users. Over the past few years, more number of advanced automatic and robotic palletizing systems have emerged all over the world. Advancement in technology, requirement to expand speed as well as quality of packaging lines along with changing dynamics of preferences of consumers has fostered the development of more automated and robotic palletizing systems. It has been noticed that, robotics has become an essential part of the packaging domain. The palletizing systems market has grown at a rapid pace over the past few years and is likely to expand at a stupendous CAGR over the next few years.

The Global Palletizing Systems market is segmented on the basis of types which include floor level palletizers, high level palletizers and robotic palletizers. The robotic palletizers are further bifurcated by inline palletizing, layer palletizing and mixed case palletizing. The robotic palletizers captured significant share in the total revenue of the global palletizing market in 2014. Thus due to its superior automation features, the robotic palletizers are expected to account for highest share in the overall revenue of the market by 2025. The global palletizing systems market is also divided by applications such as case palletizers, pail palletizers, bulk palletizers, and bag palletizers. The global palletizing systems market is also fragmented by type of techniques which include semi-automated palletizing, automatic palletizing.

Advancement in technology along with the prominence of the conglomerates on enhancing operational efficiencies and supply chain utilizing palletizing systems are fostering the growth of the global palletizing systems market. Apart from this, the robust demand for palletizers in food and beverage is foreseen to strengthen the growth of the global palletizing systems market over the period 2015-2025. It has been noticed that beverage and food industries are gradually inculcating and efficient and innovative ways to packaging, thus increasing demand for newer machines in palletizing. The evolution of new human machine interface controls, which are changing both old and robotic palletizers by providing features for handling multi-case sizes, layers of product and patterns are anticipated to expand the growth of global palletizing systems market over the next 10 years from 2015-2025.

Geographically, the Global Palletizing Systems industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Amongst all the mentioned regions, Europe captured the highest share in the overall global palletizing systems market in 2014. In the same year, Europe, The US and Asia Pacific captured the highest share in the global palletizing systems market. Asia Pacific region is expected to develop as a rapidly growing market for palletizing system during the forecast period. Middle East and Latin American countries are also anticipated to observe rapid growth in future.

Some of the major conglomerates capturing the substantial market share in the Global Palletizing Systems market includes

ABB Flexible Automation Inc.

Kuka Roboto GmbH

ABC packaging

Intelligrated Inc

Cermex group

Beumer Corporation

KHS GmbH

Alligator Automation Inc

Adept technology Inc. and others

. The companies are focusing on development of more robotic palletizers as per the requirements in various industries and in order to gain the competitive advantage in the global palletizing systems market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald