Oil & Gas Project Management Software Expansion to be Persistent During 2019-2029

In 2018, the market size of Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oil & Gas Project Management Software .

This report studies the global market size of Oil & Gas Project Management Software , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Oil & Gas Project Management Software history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Oil & Gas Project Management Software market, the following companies are covered:

competition landscape which includes competition matrix, of major players in the global oil & gas project management software market. . Furthermore, competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Another factors includes top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players in the market.

Major players in the oil & gas project management software market include Deltek, Inc., InEight, Inc., EcoSys Management LLC, Oracle Corp., LiquidFrameworks, Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, SAP SE, Penta Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, IBM Corp., IFS World Operations AB, Microsoft Corp., Stormgeo Holding AS, Aconex Ltd., Coreworx Inc. and Varec, Inc..

The Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Application

Upstream On-shore Off-shore

Mid & Down Stream

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Off-Premise

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Module

Contract Management

Scheduling

Asset Management

Inventory Management

Costing

Analytics

Maintenance

Others (Weather Forecast and Logistics)

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Oil & Gas Project Management Software product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oil & Gas Project Management Software , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oil & Gas Project Management Software in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Oil & Gas Project Management Software competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Oil & Gas Project Management Software breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Oil & Gas Project Management Software market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oil & Gas Project Management Software sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

