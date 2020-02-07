Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Slated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market.

growth drivers for the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market. In addition to this number of babies born with Down syndrome, XYY syndrome, Turner, and Klinefelter is increasing, boosting the growth of the market. These chromosomal aneuploidies occur as a result of infertility, reproductive loss, and language development delays and can be detected and diagnosed by non-invasive prenatal testing. Thus, NIPT enables the detection of fatal chromosomal aneuploidies through the analysis of the cell-free DNA of fetuses. NIPT makes use of ultrasononography and serum screening.

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Key Trends

One in every 830 child births in the U.S. suffers from the Down syndrome, as per Down Syndrome Education (DSE). In Europe, the incidence rate for Down syndrome is one in every 920 babies. Thus, there exists a large potential consumer base for NIPT. An increasing number of people are preferring NIPT because chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and amniocentesis, which are the traditional invasive prenatal genetic tests can result in the risk of miscarriage. Non-invasive prenatal testing however, analyze the cell-free DNA, which floats in the maternal plasma. Thus, no risk of miscarriage exists in the use of NIPT methods. A growing number of doctors are opting for non-invasive prenatal testing that make use of cell-free circulating DNA in the maternal serum.

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Market Potential

Sequenom Inc., a key player operating in the NIPT market has recently announced the enhancement of MaterniT® GENOME laboratory-developed test that identifies 1 in 3 positive findings that may not be detected by standard NIPT. While standard NIPTs can identify chromosomal abnormalities such as trisomies 21,13, 18, and chromosome aneuploidies, the MaterniT® GENOME can analyze all chromosomes for gains and losses of chromosomal materials that are 7 Megabases or greater in size. In fact it can also analyze microdeletions, which are less than 7 Megabases.

Efforts such as this by key players are expected to create growth potential for the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Furthermore, untapped markets in emerging nations are projected to offer growth opportunities to players in the NIPT market.

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Regional Outlook

While North America has been leading in the global non-invasive prenatal testing owing to the presence of key players in the U.S. coupled with high awareness levels about NIPT, Europe is anticipated to emerge second in terms of leading. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the region witnessing the fastest growth, with countries such as China, Australia, India, and Japan holding great potential for growth in the NIPT market. A growing number of women preferring late pregnancy in the region is anticipated to be the driving force for the growth of the Asia Pacific non-invasive prenatal market. BGI Diagnostics and Berry Genomics are two of the leading companies operating in the NIPT market in China, which has pushed the growth of country. Moreover, the CFDA approval for BambniTest has propelled the growth of the market in this region.

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Competitive Landscape

Illumina, Inc. (Verinata Health, Inc.), Sequenom, Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, BGI Health, Natera, Inc., LabCorp, LifeCodexx AG, and Berry Genomics are the key players competing in the non-invasive prenatal testing market. By forming alliances with physician offices, hospitals, and clinical laboratories, these players operate by marketing their proprietary non-invasive prenatal tests.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market?

