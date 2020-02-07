Market Players Eye Opportunities in Emerging Economies to Gain Ground in the White Oil Market 2018 – 2028

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “White Oil ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “White Oil ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “White Oil ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

According to the findings of the report, the value of the global “White Oil ” market in 2018 was ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) and expected to attain a value of ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) by the end of 2029. In addition, the report reveals that the global “White Oil ” market is likely to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Opportunities and Threats

The increasing use of white oil in adhesives, food, textile, and agriculture industries will stimulate growth of the global white oil market. As these end users are slated to expand further in the forthcoming years, accelerated pace of gains is on cards for the white oil market. It is also expected to gain from the availability of various commercial grades of products such as technical, medicinal, pharmaceutical, or food categories.

White oil is a colorless, tasteless, and an odorless substance. It is characterized by brilliant hydrophobicity and acts as a high-performing softener, releasing agent, and lubricant. While the market will benefit from the increasing awareness about its features and benefits of white oil, stringent regulations curtailing production and consumption of white oil will continue to be a hindrance, especially across developed nations.

Global White Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the market has been witnessing lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific and the trend is likely to continue over the course of the forecast period. The growth witnessed by the white oil market in Asia Pacific will be on account of growth witnessed in personal care, agriculture, polymers, pharmaceuticals, and adhesives industries. The market will witness high demand in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and other nations in Southeast Asia.

North America will also emerge as a strong market for white oil owing to the presence of the leading enterprises in the region. As these companies product development to gain competitive advantage, they will positively influence the overall market’s trajectory.

Global White Oil Market: Vendor Landscape

The global white oil market has a highly fragmented vendor landscape due to the presence of several large players and a large number of small- and medium-scale companies. Prominent market players are focusing on gaining stronger foothold by strengthening their distribution network, product launches, and implemented other marketing strategies. These practices, coupled with the entry of new players, are expected to intensify the competition prevailing in the market further.

Some of the prominent names operating in the global white oil market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, Sonneborn, Inc., British Petroleum, Petro-Canada, Seojin Chemical Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell N.V., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Sasol, Nynas AB, and Renkert Oil, Inc.

