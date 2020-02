LPWAN Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2018 to 2028

The detailed market study published by FMR unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the LPWAN Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the LPWAN Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the LPWAN Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2018 to 2028 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the LPWAN across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the LPWAN Market during the assessment period 2018 to 2028.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3449

How does the report add value to the readers?

Insights related to the growth prospects of the LPWAN Market in various regions

Key winning strategies adopted by leading players in the LPWAN Market

Influence of the environmental and governmental policies on the LPWAN Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the various segments and sub-segments of the LPWAN Market

Value-chain, supply-demand, and consumption analysis of the LPWAN across different geographies

The report clarifies the following uncertainties related to the LPWAN Market

What is the major trend that can be observed in the current LPWAN Market landscape?

Who are the most prominent companies in the LPWAN Market?

How are market players expanding their presence in the LPWAN Market?

What are the latest innovations within the LPWAN Market sphere?

What is the most effective marketing strategy adopted by players in the LPWAN Market?

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3449

competitive landscape of LPWAN market include:

In February 2019, Haxiot, a global leader in LPWAN solutions, has launched a new edge computing solution that enables seamless integrations with industrial gateway vendors to provide device management, connectivity, and data transformation of LPWAN wireless technology.

In February 2019, GSM Association announced the availability of mobile IoT or LPWAN across the globe in licensed spectrum across 49 markets.

In December 2018, Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading supplier of IoT modules, has launched a new family of multi-mode LPWAN modules BG77 and BG95, based on Qualcomm® 9205 LTE IoT modem.

In September 2018, Vodafone, a British multinational telecommunications company, has doubled the number of European cell sites that support NB-IoT standard, in a bid to expand its lead in the IOT.

LPWAN Market Dynamics

Manifold Advantages over Traditional Connectivity Options Triggering Adoption of LTE-M and NB-IoT

The penetration of LTE-M and NB-IoT networks is growing in this world which demands instant and seamless connectivity, owing to their numerous advantages over traditional cellular connectivity options. LTE-M and NB-IoT networks offer longer battery life targeting up to a decade, provides supreme coverage for IoT devices located underground and deep inside buildings, while reducing module and deployment cost considerably. As a result, companies are increasingly gravitating towards these networks, which, in turn, is bringing traction to the broader LPWAN market.

Cost Efficiency– The Primary Driver for LPWAN Market

As LPWAN use existing mobile radio networks to connect endpoints separated by miles at low cost, while consuming minimal power, the penetration of this network is expanding significantly. Cost efficiency associated with LPWAN remains a key growth driver for stakeholders, as transmission via this network is roughly ten times cheaper as compared to GPRS or 3G. Moreover the existing solutions for LPWAN are fascinating technically. Apart from providing long battery life and wide range, LPWAN technologies are reliable and associated with low costs. No other existing technology currently offers these four characteristics together. Additionally, LPWANs are comparatively less complex, due to which network administration is much easier as compared with traditional cellular mobile phone technologies.

LPWAN is changing the Connectivity WAN-Scape

LPWAN technologies have significantly transformed the Wide Area Network (WAN) connectivity space for IoT devices, as they provide low data rates and extensive-range communication capabilities, while maintaining low power consumption and low cost for silicon transceiver. As LPWAN technologies are beneficial for asset tracking and geolocation services, they are witnessing wide adoption. Several IoT applications require geolocation, and LPWAN technologies provide location information at various levels of accuracy without utilizing any additional sensing elements. These growing benefits of LPWAN in the world advancing towards better connectivity, could favor growth of stakeholders.

Growth for LPWAN Market Stakeholders Remains Challenging

The development of a sustainable business remains challenging for vendors in LPWAN market, owing to the comparatively low barriers-to-entry of the market, coupled with the prospect of low returns from connectivity. For the operators focusing solely on connectivity, without offering any other capabilities or solutions, size will remain crucial. To lead in a market like LPWAN, even the largest operator should benefit from greater economies of scale, while being able to place intense pricing pressure on other smaller networks. However, end-to-end solutions, and selling capabilities demand strong skills, and potentially a comprehensive understanding of specific industry sectors, that several network operators lack. As a result, the potential of LPWAN is vast, but the stakeholders are required to make bold strategies to establish a sustainable durable business.

LPWAN Market – Segmentation

Based on the Product, the LPWAN market is segmented into

SIGFOX

LoRaWAN

Weigthless

NB-IoT

Others

Based on the applications, the LPWAN market is segmented into

Utilities

Smart City

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare Applications

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the LPWAN market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to LPWAN market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

LPWAN market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

LPWAN Market Segments

LPWAN Market Dynamics

LPWAN Market Size

LPWAN Market Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in LPWAN Market

Competition & Companies involved in LPWAN Market

Technology in LPWAN Market

Value Chain

LPWAN market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) LPWAN market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) LPWAN market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) LPWAN market

CIS and Russia LPWAN market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) LPWAN market

Japan LPWAN market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) LPWAN market

The LPWAN report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with LPWAN market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on LPWAN market segments and geographies.

LPWAN Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3449

Reasons to Purchase from FMR?

Up-to-date market research techniques

Data collected from credible primary and secondary sources

24/7 customer support available for domestic and international clients

Catering to over 350 client queries each day

Proven track record of delivering insightful made-to-order market studies

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald