Liquid Thickeners Market Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2017 – 2025

Overview

Market Segmentation

Global liquid thickeners market is segmented on the basis of type, source, area of application and region. On the basis of product type the global liquid thickeners market is the segment in to, starch, hydrocolloids, and proteins. Starch product type segment is expected to contribute maximum growth in the overall liquid thickeners market over the forecast period. On the basis of source the global liquid thickeners market is segmented into, animal and plant source. The plant source segment is expected to be the most dominant source category in the global liquid thickeners market owing to growing trend for clean label food products. Apart from food products consumers also look for transparency in their cosmetics which is further driving the demand for liquid thickeners in the cosmetic industry.

On the basis of area of application the global liquid thickeners market is segmented into, food and beverages industry, cosmetic industry, industrial segment and others. The food and beverages segment is further sub-segmented into, bakery products, sauces and dressings, dairy and ice cream industry, confectionery products, convenience & processed foods, beverages, marinades & gravies and others. In cosmetic industry, liquid thickeners are used in cosmetic including, skin care products, hair care products, and others. Few thickeners used in cosmetic industry are also used as stabilizers in order to maintain the stability of an emulsion. The industrial application of liquid thickeners is in the paint industry, printing industry, and petrochemical industry.

On the basis of region, the global Liquid Thickeners market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the largest markets for liquid thickeners globally attributable to increasing demand for several food products across the regions. Apart from this increasing application of liquid food thickeners in baby product formulations is also driving the market for liquid thickeners globally. Asia Pacific liquid thickeners are expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period.

Liquid Thickeners Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The growth of liquid thickeners market across the globe is expected to depict significant growth in the overall market owing to increasing demand for convenience food products. Liquid thickeners are not only used to thicken the food products but also deliver stability, consistency, strength, improves the flavor of the food product which is driving its use among various food manufacturers across the globe. Healthier diet, changing lifestyle, and demand for ready to drink beverages is further expected to contribute towards the increasing market for liquid thickeners over the forecast period.

Liquid Thickeners Market Key Players:

Variety of liquid thickeners have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing liquid thickeners market include; Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc, Ashland Specialty Ingredients, TIC Gums, Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd., ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED, and others.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Key Questions Answered in the Liquid Thickeners Report

How much will be overall revenue generation in the Liquid Thickeners market by the end of the forecast period? Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period? Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period? What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Liquid Thickeners market to consolidate their position? What are key developments witnessed in the Liquid Thickeners market?

