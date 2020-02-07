Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024 – Market Research Report 2020

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Scope of the Report:



The global Li-ion Battery Recycling market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.



The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.



North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Li-ion Battery Recycling.



Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.



This report studies the Li-ion Battery Recycling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Li-ion Battery Recycling market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers



Retriev Technologies



Tes-Amm(Recupyl)



SungEel HiTech



GEM



Umicore



Brunp Recycling



4R Energy



Batrec



Taisen Recycling



Duesenfeld



OnTo Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers



LiCoO2 Battery



NMC Battery



LiFePO4 Battery



Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into



Automotive



Marine



Industrial



Electric Power



Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Overview



Chapter Two: Company Profiles



Chapter Three: Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Competition, by Players



Chapter Four: Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Regions



Chapter Five: North America Li-ion Battery Recycling Revenue by Countries



Chapter Six: Europe Li-ion Battery Recycling Revenue by Countries



Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Recycling Revenue by Countries



Chapter Eight: South America Li-ion Battery Recycling Revenue by Countries



Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Li-ion Battery Recycling by Countries



Chapter Ten: Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Segment by Type



Chapter Eleven: Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Segment by Application



Chapter Twelve: Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)



