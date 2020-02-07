Large Format Printers Market Set To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Large Format Printers Market

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The rising demand for short-run print jobs across various sectors and increased adoption of UV-curable inks for a wide range of applications are expected to drive the growth of the global large format printers market. In addition, developments in eco-solvent inks and soaring demand for 3D printing in various industry verticals are crucial factors boosting the market. Furthermore, recent technology advancements in ink-level monitoring software and the integration of traditional printing with digital media communication are factors stimulating the demand for LFPs. Coupled with this, the declining prices of LFPs are expected to spur the growth of the global large format printer market. Some vendors are preferring eco-solvent inks over other solvents for vehicle wraps, outdoor signage, and point-of-sale displays, which has spurred the demand for LFPs.

The prominence of digital media for advertising and promotion is likely to impede the growth of the global large format printers market to some extent. On the other hand, a large number of traditional printing businesses are shifting towards wide format printers to reduce turnaround time, achieve short-run print jobs, and enhance the quality of their images. The emerging trend has created abundant growth opportunities for the large format printers market players.

Global Large Format Printers Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Europe occupies a significant share in the large format printers market. Asia Pacific is fast emerging as a prominent regional market. The growth in Asia Pacific is driven by the demand for UV-cured inks and latex wide format printers across the region. In addition, the adoption of 3D technology and technological advances in printing in various emerging countries, particularly South Korea, Japan, and China, are expected to fuel the market growth.

Global Large Format Printers Market: Competitive landscape

Manufacturers are making significant investments in R&D and launching customized and printers that can meet a wide spectrum of demands from various end users. Vendors actively focus on developing cost-effective large format printers that offer premium printing quality; this enables them to penetrate different emerging markets in major regions, such as Asia Pacific and Europe. Players vying for a significant share in the large format printer market include Canon, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Epson, Konica Minolta, AFGA Graphics, Mutoh, and Kyocera.

