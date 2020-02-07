IoT in Retail Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2018 – 2028

New Study on the IoT in Retail Market by PMR

PMR recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the IoT in Retail Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global IoT in Retail Market.

As per the report, the IoT in Retail Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the IoT in Retail , surge in research and development and more.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global IoT in retail market are ARM Holdings, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Zebra Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Atmel Corporation, PTC, Inc., and Softweb Solutions.

Global IoT in Retail Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for IoT in retail, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for IoT in retail in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, owing to the rapid development in digital infrastructure. Moreover, the rapid technological shift and continuous deployment & migration of mobile devices in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for IoT in retail in Asia Pacific. The IoT in retail markets in Latin America is expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing penetration of internet users. The IoT in retail market in MEA is also increasing due to the high adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

