Injectable Drug Delivery to Hit a Market Value of ~US$ by 2015 – 2021

Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Using the competitive analysis offered in the report, players can gain sound understanding of certain behaviors of other market participants. This equips them to make the required changes in their marketing strategies and improve their business tactics to strongly position themselves in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market. With detailed mapping of the vendor landscape, the report highlights highly competitive areas of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market. The report also talks about the nature of the vendor landscape and reasons supporting it. It profiles some of the prominent names in the Injectable Drug Delivery industry.

European drug injectable market growth is being fuelled by favorable reimbursement policies, rising incidence of cancer, HIV, and diabetes, and increasing patient compliance with injectables. Additionally, entry of newer injectable drugs in the market during the forecast period is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in March 2015, Novo Nordisk received a marketing approval from the European Commission for Saxena, a drug intended to treat obesity. According to the WHO, obesity affected 39% of adults in 2014. Thus, the market is expected to grow based on above mentioned factors. However, safety concerns, pain associated with injections, risk of blood born infections, and availability of alternative delivery methods such as oral and transdermal are key reasons anticipated to restraint the growth of the European drug injectable market. According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), people who inject the drugs (PWID) are at increased risk of HIV infection in Europe. For instance, in 2012 prevalence of HIV was observed 5% or more among PWID in 19 countries of Europe such as Spain, France, Switzerland, and Italy. Hence, the safety is a major issue related to an injectable drug which might restraint the market growth.

Major players operating in the European drug delivery market includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Pfizer, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Sandoz, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, and Alkermes.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Injectable Drug Delivery Market market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Injectable Drug Delivery Market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

