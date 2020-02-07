Infrared Imaging Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Infrared Imaging Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Infrared Imaging Market was valued at USD 4.57 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Infrared Imaging?

Infrared Imaging is the technique that captures the changing invisible Infrared images into visible ones, using infrared imagers and cameras, as Infrared light cannot be detected by human’s naked eyes. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

The major driving factors for Infrared Imaging Market are certainly its high adoption Security and surveillance applications as well as the increasing use of Infrared Cameras in Quality Control and Inspections. Infrared Imaging systems are slowly penetrating the consumer electronic market too. However, the high design efforts and high cost of Infrared Cameras can be the factors restraining its growth.

The "Global Infrared Imaging Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Infrared Imaging Market Competitive Landscape

The "Global Infrared Imaging Market" study report includes some of the major players as follows:

• FLIR Systems (US)

• Fluke (US)

• Sensors Unlimited (US)

• Leonardo DRS (US

• Xenics (Belgium)

• Axis Communications (Sweden)

• Allied Vision Technologies (Germany

• Opgal Optronic Industries (Israel)

• New Imaging Technologies (France)

• Sofradir (France)

The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Type

• Fixed IR Imaging Products

• Portable IR Imaging Products

Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Wavelength

• Far-Infrared

• Long-Wave Infrared

• Mid-Wave Infrared

• Near-Infrared

• Short-Wave Infrared

Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Technology

• Cooled IR Imaging

• Uncooled IR Imaging

Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Application

• Aerospace

• Defense and Military

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Fire Fighting

• Industrial

• Medical

• Surveillance and Security

Global Infrared Imaging Market, Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

Research Methodology of Verified Market Research:

To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

