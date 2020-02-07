Increasing Government Investments and Favorable Policies to Aid the Growth of the Automotive Lighting Market 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Automotive Lighting Market

Segmentation

The report segments the global automotive lighting market on the basis of criteria such as technology, position, vehicle type, and geography. On the basis of position of the automotive lighting, the market is segmented into front, rear, side, and interior. The front lighting unit commonly comprises fog lamp and head lamp units. The head lamp unit further includes low and high beam units, daytime running lamp (DRL) unit, and indicator. Tail lamp unit includes the position lamp, stop lamp, and indicators. Interior lighting, used to enhance the visibility in car interiors, is used to improve the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle.

In terms of lighting technology commonly used in automobiles, the report analyzes the market on the basis Xenon/HID, Halogen, and LED (light emitting diode). In terms of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, light and commercial vehicles, and two wheelers. In terms of geography, the market has been analyzed for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Global Automotive Lighting Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising global demand for automobiles is the foremost factor driving the overall global demand for automotive lighting market. The vast rise in an affluent consumer base across emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil has, especially, fuelled the passenger vehicles market in these regions, thus positively impacting the overall development of the automotive lighting market. The rising numbers of vehicle production units in these countries are also leveraging the demand for automotive lighting units.

In the next few years as well, the market for automotive lighting is expected to earn a massive chunk of its revenue owing to demand and supply across these emerging economies, with developed markets such as North America and Europe witnessing moderate growth owing to stagnancy.

Global Automotive Lighting Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

In the highly competitive automotive lighting market, a large number of small and large players compete in terms of product features, material, aesthetics, and cost. Some of the key vendors in the market are Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Zizala Lichtsysteme GMBH, Varroc Lighting Systems, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co. Ltd, Wipac Limited, TYC Brother Industrial Co. Ltd, Osram GMBH, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, General Electric, Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., and Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

