Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market To Grow At A CAGR Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

According to the findings of the report, the value of the global “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis ” market in 2018 was ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) and expected to attain a value of ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) by the end of 2029. In addition, the report reveals that the global “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis ” market is likely to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1781&source=atm

Some of the leading companies profiled in the market study include:

growth drivers of the market. As peritoneal dialysis offers benefits such as minimal interference with lifestyle and routine, personalized treatment for individual needs of patients, and can be performed at home, and even while the patient is asleep, thus saving significant amount of time, numerous patients with responsibilities and active lifestyles have been opting for this form of maintenance dialysis.

On the other hand, growth of this market might be inhibited as this procedure needs to be performed every single day and also increases the risk of peritonitis (infection of the membrane that lines the abdomen). However, significant growth opportunities might crop up as increasing investments are directed toward product development.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Market Potential

The global market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis has been witnessing considerable number of new product launches and product approvals. For instance, in March 2017, Humacyte received the first Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation for its investigational treatment called Humacyl, by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Similarly, during the same month, NxStage Medical Inc.’s System One, a next-gen hemodialysis system received the CE mark in Europe. The system features new capabilities such as integrated blood pressure monitor and a touchscreen user interface.

Another authorization by the European Commission (EC) was granted for Amgen’s Parsabiv, a new calcimimetic agent administered to adult patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are undergoing hemodialysis.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Regional Outlook

North America is likely to dominate the global market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis over the forecast period. According to the findings of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 47,000 Americans lost their lives to kidney disease in 2013. The overall incidence of chronic kidney disease was found to be around 14%. As a result, the demand for peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis is expected to rise substantially in the U.S. European countries are also slated for significant growth.

Asia Pacific will exhibit maximum growth over the next few years, as the market in this region is driven by growing healthcare expenditures, rising awareness about health, increasing purchasing power of people, and rising incidence of health conditions.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Competitive Analysis

A number of market players have been undertaking mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, apart from expanding their product portfolios. For example, in February 2017, a leading US-based provider of dialysis services, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. announced its partnership with Cigna, a healthcare insurance service company on a global scale.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NxStage Medical, Inc., DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc., Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, and Baxter International, Inc.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=1781&source=atm

The presented market study includes a brief introduction of the “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis ” market to enhance the reading experience of our users. Further, a thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis of each of these segments is provided in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures to support the data.

Key information drawn from the “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis ” market study

Reliable and highly accurate assessment of the global “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis ” market through the forecast period

Global presence of tier-1 and tier 2 companies operating in the “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis ” market

In-depth analysis of the regulatory landscape and impact of technological advances on the global market

Articulate assessment of the growth prospects of the “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis ” market during the forecast period

Adoption assessment of the various market segments

Reports available at discounted rates! Purchase before the offer ends!

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=1781&source=atm

The market report aims to address the following queries:

What are the leading factors that are likely to boost the growth of the “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis ” market over the forecast period?

How are market players adapting to the rapid advances in technology?

What is the most common growth strategy adopted by market players?

Which region is likely to present a plethora of opportunities for the stakeholders?

What are the various factors influencing the adoption of product 1?

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald