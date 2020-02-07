Hardware Reconfigurable Devices Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities 2015 – 2021

Hardware reconfigurable devices are the devices in which functionality, as well as the connection between logic gates, are reconfigurable or customizable. Hardware reconfiguration is a process of customizing any aspect of the machine which is currently mapped to a configuration ID. Hardware reconfigurable devices offer advantages such as greater functionality because of simple hardware design and lower system cost. Primarily, Hardware reconfigurable devices have found their way in various consumer electronics devices such as personal computers, cell phones, and others.

The global hardware reconfigurable devices market is growing at a steady pace across globe. Factors which are driving the growth of global hardware reconfigurable devices market are growing demand of the reconfigurable devices in consumer electronics such as cell phones, personal computers and others, efficiency and flexibility of hardware reconfigurable devices, technological innovation in the market such as nanotechnology and availability of good quality material at reasonable cost. On the other hand factors which are restraining the growth of global hardware reconfigurable devices market are component placement issue, routing issues between old and new components and lack of availability of development tools for reconfigurable computing

The global hardware reconfigurable devices market is segmented on the basis of the type of devices, process, and region. On the basis of the type of devices, the global hardware reconfigurable devices market can be segmented into auto-sequencing memory, on-chip memory, reconfigurable computer, and others. Out of all these types of devices, on-chip memory devices are expected to lead the market during the period of forecast due to increasing demand of on-chip memory devices.

On the basis of process, the global hardware reconfigurable devices market can be segmented into reconfigurable computing, cycle accurate simulation and high performance computing.

On the basis of region, the global hardware reconfigurable devices market can be segmented into seven regions which includes, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa region. Further, the market is sub-segmented as per the major countries of each region in order to provide better regional analysis of the hardware reconfigurable devices market. Present global hardware reconfigurable devices market is dominated by North America region. It is because of well-rooted hardware reconfigurable devices market in the region, however during the period of forecast Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) region is estimated to expand with a highest CAGR.

Key players in global hardware reconfigurable devices market are

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

Atmel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Microchip Technology Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

Altera Corporation

Microsemi Corporation and NVIDIA Corporation

among other market players.

The global hardware reconfigurable devices market is witnessing trend of merger and acquisition of market players, for example, in 2010, Microsemi Corporation acquired Actel Corporation. Market players are also focusing more on technological innovations and developments, for example, in 2014, STMicroelectronics tested and validated an experimental 3D graphics application which is based on ray-tracing technology. This application had been implemented on an ARM-processor-based test chip attached to a reconfigurable Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA).

Various other activities are also observed in global hardware reconfigurable devices market such as Microsoft is looking forward to using reconfigurable FPGA’s in order to enhance the performance of the Bing search engine server. In 2014, Forza Silicon Corporation introduced reconfigurable image sensor technology platform for variety of internet of thing (IoT) applications. In 2013, Micron Technology, Inc. innovated the Automata Processor (AP), which has reconfigurable processing architecture that enable redesigning of a chip.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as type of devices, process and region.

Regional analysis for Hardware Reconfigurable Devices Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other the Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



