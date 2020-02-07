Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Single Board Computer Market 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Single Board Computer market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Single Board Computer market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Single Board Computer market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Competitive assessment

Key Trends

Single board computers have carved a name for themselves in the healthcare sector. Major medical equipment have integrated SBCs that assist in providing reliable and capable healthcare solutions and services. Plus, medical electronic devices, customized medical monitoring systems, and fault tolerant wearable computers are making optimum usage of SBCs. The booming electronic goods industry is also dependent on SBCs. Mobile phones, gaming consoles, and tablets are well equipped with SBCs, thereby creating significant demand for them.

However, SBCs are not advanced enough to operate on various processors available in the market. Also, when compared to technologically advanced desktops and laptops, the processing power of single board computers falls short.

Global Single Board Computer Market: Market Potential

To be ahead in the game, several manufacturers are constantly working on remodeling of SBCs. The current processors are highly flexible and are efficient enough to be integrated with several new technologies. The x86-based single board computer is gaining traction due to features such as faster processing and better power saving capabilities, making it suitable for harsh industrial environments. Lately, Udoo x86 SBC was integrated with Intel’s Curie module, which includes a Bluetooth Low Energy radio.

The very affordable and continuously growing Raspberry Pi single-board computers have recently released a new addition to mark their fifth anniversary. The Raspberry Pi Zero W is similar to its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi Zero, except that it comes with Bluetooth capabilities and wireless LAN and is reasonably priced at US$10.

With features such as 512 MB RAM, 1 GHz single-core CPU, and a HAT-compatible 40-pin header, the Raspberry Pi Zero W remains more or less the same. Micro-USB On-The-Go and Mini-HDMI ports, reset headers, composite video, and a CSI camera connector are still present in the latest edition. All are made accessible through an official injection-molded case designed by Kinneir Dufort and T-Zero.

Global Single Board Computer Market: Regional Outlook

High adoption rate of SBCs is the primary driver for the growth of the market in the U.S. The market in this country is pegged to grow over the years owing to increasing gross domestic product and adoption of standard-based systems and its development in application segments such as medical, energy, and transportation.

Due to the presence of large-scale local manufacturers such as Shenzhen Leadsin Technology Co. Ltd, and Lenovator Co., Limited, Asia Pacific is bound to grow during the forecast period. In addition, this regional market is expected to prosper with the growing demand for SBCs across numerous applications, coupled with rising investments in the automation industry, increasing disposable incomes, and stable economic growth.

Global Single Board Computer Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the leading players operating in the global single board computer market are Advantech, NETBurner, Wandboard, Eurotech Group, Adlink Technology, Mercury Systems, UDOO, Olimex, American Portwell, VersaLogic Corp., Arbor Solutions, Logic, Radisys, Digi International, Kontron, and Advantech.

There are numerous SBC manufacturers operating in the industry. Established as well as new entrants are laying emphasis on reducing prices, providing application-specific customized devices, and expansion of seamless connectivity. Technological developments such as effective designs in applications including healthcare are quite prevalent in the SBCs market. Industry participants are also offering rational measures to curb pollution and environmental degradation.

