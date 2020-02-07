Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Products to Bolster the Growth of the Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market 2018 – 2028

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market: Key Trends

The growing number of surgical procedures in various developing and developed regions, especially those related to orthopedics, is a primary factor bolstering the demand for wound drainage systems. The growing popularity of closed surgical drainage systems for reducing infections and the risk of wound haematomas is a notable factor boosting the market. Constant advances made in the wound drainage administration techniques are expected to improve their efficacy in orthopedic surgeries, thereby stoking the popularity of drainage systems. However, a number of reported complications in the administration of surgical drainage systems and controversies with regard to their effect on improving the surgical outcome are notable aspects likely to constrain the growth of the market to an extent. With growing scientific evidence on the efficacy of these systems, surgical drains are anticipated to gain traction among clinicians in managing surgical patients, with an aim to boosting outcomes in different clinical settings.

Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market: Market Potential

Active wound drainage systems is increasingly occupying a key role in improving the outcomes of cardiothoracic surgeries, especially in pediatrics. In recent years, this appears to be driven largely by substantial technological advancements in the medical devices market. ClearFlow, Inc., a U.S.-based medical device company, which develops or manufactures active wound drainage system for draining out blood and fluid, announced in June, 2017 that it received United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its proprietary active clearance technology aimed for preventing or reducing chest drains from clot occlusion in adults as well as children after cardiac surgeries. Called the FlowGlide System, the device will help in boosting the clinical outcomes of cardiothoracic surgeries. The company builds upon its technology used in the earlier generation of its Pleuraflow chest tubes and the recent FDA clearance is expected to bolster its product portfolio in multiple medical device market areas, with a focus on wound drainage market. The company believes its new system will prove to be a robust interventional technology for retained blood syndrome (RBS) that constrains cardiothoracic surgical outcomes. The device manufacturer stated that the efficacy of the device rides on favorable results from several clinical studies in preventing RBS. Such regulatory developments bode well for the overall market.

Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market: Regional Outlook

Some of the regional markets for surgical drains are North America, Europe, and Asia. Geographically, North America is projected to account for prominent revenue share of the market during the forecast period. The substantial demand for surgical drainage systems across the regions can be attributable to the growing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds post-surgery and the rising number of surgical procedures of all types. Meanwhile, Asia is predicted to rise at an impressive growth rate during the assessment period, driven by a burgeoning geriatric population and rising demand of advanced wound drainage systems.

Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market: Competitive Analysis

A growing number of players seek to tap the vastly emerging opportunities in unexplored markets, especially in emerging economies. Prominent players are focusing on bringing notable technology improvements to bolster their product portfolio, in order to consolidate their positions further. Top players operating in the surgical drains market include Medtronic Public Limited Company, Cook Medical, Medline, Redax, Romsons, Stryker, Ethicon, ConvaTec, and Cardinal Health.

