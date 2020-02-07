Growing Awareness Related to Laboratory Drying Ovens is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Laboratory Drying Ovens Market 2017 – 2025

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Laboratory Drying Ovens ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Laboratory Drying Ovens ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Laboratory Drying Ovens ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the market study include:

Segmentations

Based on mounting types, the global laboratory drying ovens market is classified into bench-top, cabinet and truck-in ovens. Bench-top ovens are installed over a workbench and are smaller than the other types. They are ideal for laboratories having a moderate sterilization requirement and face space challenges. Cabinet ovens are free-standing equipment, typically with a larger capacity and specialized applications. Truck-in ovens are capable of handling larger capacity and require a trained staff for handling and operating.

The global laboratory drying ovens market can be segmented on the basis of applications into drying encompasses evaporation, sterilization, baking, and annealing. The sectors of chemicals and food are emerging as key end users in the global laboratory drying ovens market, owing to the growing applicability of these ovens in manufacturing dry thin film batteries and controlling the moisture content level for each respective sector. A lot of the drying ovens have an optimum temperature range of 300° C. Based on the application and utility desired, there are other types of ovens which can have operating temperature above 300° C.

Global Laboratory Drying Ovens Market: Drivers and Trends

The average laboratory ovens are likely to become obsolete within seven years of manufacture and use and the repair of older and damaged ovens can be costly, time-consuming as well as risky. Lab ovens often fail to meet the specifications of use post repairs, making purchasing a new lab oven typically cheaper than repairing the older one. Regular maintenance of laboratory oven includes regular calibration or checkup of ventilation ports, gaskets, heating elements, blowers, and temperature sensors.

Currently the leading drivers of the global laboratory drying ovens market include their superiority in safety and ease of handling as well as installing as compared to the conventional autoclave. Since laboratory ovens use dry heat, it makes them apt for conducting experiments with prions and other similar organisms that are otherwise temperature sensitive. Laboratory ovens are required to meet the requirement and reproducibility guidelines set by the ISO 9001 or ISO/IEC 17025.

Global Laboratory Drying Ovens Market: Regional Prominence

Geographically, the global laboratory oven market can find an exceptional level of demand within North America, specifically the U.S. The region’s growth rate is largely driven by the strong research and development investment their government and private players have made in life sciences. Swift adoption of upgraded versions in developed regions has also made them a more favorable market for top laboratory oven manufacturers. Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America market are highly promising regions due to their rising standard of living and improving healthcare expenditure.

Global Laboratory Drying Ovens Market: Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The list of key players operating in the global laboratory drying oven market so far has included Azbil Telstar, S.L, Carbolite Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Panasonic Corporation and others.

