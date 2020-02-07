Graph Database Market Trend, Applications, Industry Key Players, Share by Region & 2020-2025 Growth Rate Forecast Report
Market Overview
The global Graph Database market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 920.4 million by 2025, from USD 558.7 million in 2019.
The Graph Database market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Market segmentation
Graph Database market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
By Type, Graph Database market has been segmented into:
RDF
Property Graph
By Application, Graph Database has been segmented into:
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Government and Public
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
Regions and Countries Level Analysis
Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Graph Database market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Graph Database markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Graph Database market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Graph Database market in important countries (regions), including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Competitive Landscape and Graph Database Market Share Analysis
Graph Database competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Graph Database sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Graph Database sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
The major players covered in Graph Database are:
IBM
Tibco Software
AWS
Microsoft
Teradata
Oracle
OpenLink Software
Orientdb
Neo4j
Franz
Datastax
Arangodb
Marklogic
Bitnine
Ontotext
Cray
Tigergraph
Sparcity Technologies
Stardog
MongoDB
Objectivity
Memgraph
Blazegraph
Cambridge Semantics
Fluree
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald