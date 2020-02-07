Global Water Transportation Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Water Transportation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The water transportation market expected to reach a value of nearly $767.1 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The growth in the water transportation market is due to population expansion, emerging countries growth and rapid urbanization.

The water transportation market consists of sales of water transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide water transportation of passengers and cargo using watercraft, such as ships, barges, and boats.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1964&type=smp

Major players in the global water transportation market include A.P. Møller-Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA-CGM, Evergreen Marine Corporation, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

The global water transportation market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The water transportation market is segmented into deep sea, coastal, and great lakes, inland water transportation deep sea transportation, coastal transportation, great lakes water transportation, inland water freight transportation, inland water passenger transportation.

By Geography – The global water transportation is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific water transportation market accounts the largest share in the global water transportation market.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=1964

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald