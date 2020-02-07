Global Retail And Wholesale Market: Top Key players Amazon, Wal-Mart Stores, McKesson, Costco, Tesco PLC

The Business Research Company’s Retail And Wholesale Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The retail and wholesale market expected to reach a value of nearly $75756.09 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the retail and wholesale market is due increasing disposable income in low oil prices, emerging markets growth and technology development.

The retail and wholesale market consists of sales of retail and wholesale services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that together provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and locations. Retailers are independent organizations in the distribution channel for consumer goods that buy goods from wholesalers or direct from producers, break bulk, store goods, display goods for sale either physically or online, sell to ultimate users or sometimes deliver.

Major players in the global retail and wholesale market include Wal-Mart Stores, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, CVS Health Corporation, Costco, Kroger Co, Tesco PLC, Carrefour S.A, Cardinal Health, Amazon, The Home Depot Inc., Lidl Stiftung & Co. K.

The global retail and wholesale market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The retail and wholesale market is segmented into retail and wholesale. Among these segments, the retail market accounts for the largest share in the global retail and wholesale market.

By Geography – The global retail and wholesale is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific retail and wholesale market accounts the largest share in the global retail and wholesale market.

