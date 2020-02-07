2020 Global Leasing Market – Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Leasing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The leasing market expected to reach a value of nearly $1823.74 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the leasing market is due to increasing demand for construction machinery leasing from the global construction industry especially in emerging markets such as China and India owing to increase in construction activity.

The leasing and rental market consists of the revenues of entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide the use of a wide array of tangible goods, such as automobiles, computers, consumer goods, and industrial machinery and equipment, to customers in return for a periodic rental or lease payment. The leasing industry includes establishments that rent consumer goods and equipment and establishments that lease machinery and equipment often used for business operations.

Major players in the global leasing market include Enterprise Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corporation N.V., Avis Budget Group Inc., United Rentals Inc., AerCap Holdings N.V., Ryder System Inc., Rent-A-Center Inc., Aaron’s Inc. And Europcar Groupe S.A..

The global leasing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The leasing market is segmented into automotive equipment rental and leasing, consumer goods and general rental centres, lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets, and machinery rental, among these segments, the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market accounts for the largest share in the global leasing market.

By Geography – The global leasing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America leasing market accounts the largest share in the global Leasing market.

