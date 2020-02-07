Global Diamond Mining Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Diamond Mining Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The diamond mining market expected to reach a value of nearly $577.39 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The growth in the diamond mining market is due to increasing population in developing countries such as China and India owing to rise in disposable income, increased demand and availability of credit.

The diamond mining market consists of sales of diamonds by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine diamonds of different carats. Industrial diamonds are mostly used in cutting, grinding, drilling, and polishing procedures.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2015&type=smp

Major players in the global diamond mining market include Rockwell Diamonds, Anglo American Plc, Gem Diamonds, Petra Diamonds and Lucara.

The global diamond mining market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The diamond mining market is segmented into jewelry making and industrial applications.

By Geography – The global diamond mining is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Africa diamond mining market accounts the largest share in the global diamond mining market.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2015

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald