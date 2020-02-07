Gas Cutting Machine Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During 2017 – 2025

Global Gas Cutting Machine market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Gas Cutting Machine market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Gas Cutting Machine market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Gas Cutting Machine market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market segmented by Type of Fuel Gas used

Acetylene

Propane

MAPP

Propylene

Natural gas

The Global Gas Cutting Machine Market segmented by Type of Nozzle

Acetylene cutting nozzle

Liquefied petroleum gas cutting nozzle

Lateral cutting nozzle

Gas Cutting Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Global Gas Cutting Machine Market is designed for seven regions namely, North-America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. Currently Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the global gas cutting machine market more than 35%. The Global Gas Cutting Machine market is gaining focus for its emerging applications from industries like aerospace, defense, automotive and ship building. The gas machine cutting market will witness fastest growth in APEJ over the forecast period i.e., 2017-2027, owing to the exponentially rising demand of light commercial vehicles in the region. The market in Europe and MEA is projected to grow over the forecast period. In developed countries like USA and Canada have adopted advanced, high performance technologies in order to improve production efficiency. Overall the market sentiments for global gas cutting machine market is positive over the forecast period, dominated by APEJ.

Gas Cutting Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the Global Gas Cutting Machine Market are

Messer Cutting Systems, Inc.

ESAB

NISSAN TANAKA CORPORATION

Hornet Cutting Systems

Koike Aronson, Inc.

ESPRIT AUTOMATION Ltd

ARCBRO CNC CUTTING MACHINE

Haco group

Ador Welding Limited

Shangai Welding & Cutting Tool Works

Gas Cutting Machine Market: Competitive Analysis

Key manufacturers of gas cutting machine are focusing in product development including enabling wider industrial applications with the help of their R&D department. On July 2017, ESAB showcased three-torch Global Oxy-Fuel IR-VBA installed on ESAB’s new Suprarex™ HDX heavy duty large gantry cutting machine. The three-torch Global Oxy-Fuel IR-VBA is suitable system for complex beveling. This technology provides the maximum efficiency for customers which can cut complex bevels on mild steel up to 75 mm thick. The gas cutting machine market is likely to witness further more ds cutting machine developments which will continue to support the market growth during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

