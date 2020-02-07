Flexographic Inks Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Analysis of the Global Flexographic Inks Market

The presented global Flexographic Inks market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Flexographic Inks market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Flexographic Inks market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Flexographic Inks market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Flexographic Inks market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Flexographic Inks market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Flexographic Inks market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Flexographic Inks market into different market segments such as:

segmented as follows:

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Application

Packaging Flexible Packaging Corrugated Containers Folding Cartons Tags & Labels Others

Others (Including Newspapers, Magazines, and Journals)

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Resin

Nitrocellulose

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Flexographic inks are manufactured by using petrochemical-derived raw materials such as resins, carbon black, mineral oils, solvents, and intermediates. Flexographic inks are used in the flexographic printing process, which is commonly employed in flexible package printing. The popularity of flexographic printing can be attributed to the fact that it can be used on a wide range of substrates.

Among types, the global flexographic inks market is dominated by the water-based segment. Water-based flexographic inks are preferred due to their low price and eco-friendly properties.

Among applications, the market is dominated by the packaging segment. Flexible packaging and corrugated containers sub-segments dominate the packaging segment.

Among resins, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment, closely followed by the polyamide segment. Polyurethane resins are preferred, as they can be used with a wide range of plastic packaging applications.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of flexographic inks, due to the large volume of manufacturing that takes place in the region

The global flexographic inks market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the negative effect of increased digitization and rise in the adoption of the digital printing technology worldwide

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Flexographic Inks market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Flexographic Inks market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

