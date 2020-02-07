Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

The Business Research Company’s Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The fishing, hunting and trapping market expected to reach a value of nearly $778.84 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The growth in the Fishing, hunting and trapping market is due to an increase in fishing trends and increasing population.

The fishing, hunting and trapping consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in fishing (including commercial aquaculture), hunting and trapping This market excludes processed products such as canned food and game meat (after butchering). This market also excludes proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of the `fishing, hunting and trapping’ produce for further processing.

Major players in the global fishing, hunting and trapping market include Angler`s Legacy, American Sportfishing Association, Keep America Fishing Organization, National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers, National Rifle Association

The global fishing, hunting and trapping market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The fishing, hunting and trapping market is segmented into fishing, hunting and trapping among these segments, the fishing market accounts for the largest share in the global fishing, hunting and trapping market.

By Geography – The global fishing, hunting and trapping is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global fishing, hunting and trapping market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald