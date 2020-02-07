Fertilizer Mixtures Market To Witness A Considerable CAGR Growth Through The Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Fertilizer Mixtures market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Fertilizer Mixtures market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Fertilizer Mixtures market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Fertilizer Mixtures market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Key Drivers and Trends

Using fertilizer mixtures can provide various advantages in agriculture, including the reduction in volume of the overall required nutrients that need to be supplied at one time, thus saving time and labor efforts. Usage of fertilizer mixtures also reduces the overall storage requirements and handling costs. Moreover, fertilizer mixtures help to incorporate micronutrients into the mixture. The fertilizer mixtures are in a better physical condition and are easy to apply. It is also possible to neutralize the residual acidity by using neutralizers in fertilizer mixtures. These factors are acting as the key drivers for global fertilizer mixtures market.

Fertilizer mixtures have certain disadvantages, the leading one being the high cost of fertilizer mixtures as compared to straight fertilizers. Additionally, if only one nutrient is required by the crop, fertilizer mixtures are not useful and sometimes farmers may add unwanted nutrients in excess or in provide the required one in limited quantity. These factors can act as restraining factors for the growth of the global fertilizer mixtures market.

Global Fertilizer Mixtures Market: Region-wise Assessment

In the developing countries such as India and China, dietary patterns among the individuals are undergoing a swift change, consequently changing the overall demand for foods. To minimize this gap between the supply and demand, it is necessary to achieve the maximum productivity rate possible with the available resources. As a result, Asia Pacific is projected to be an extremely positive growth avenue for players in the global fertilizer mixtures market over the coming years. In the next few years, fertilizer mixtures are likely to boost the global agricultural productivity by compensating for the damage caused by depletion of soil, shortage of land, and labor. North America is the second in terms of demand for fertilizer mixtures. Production-wise, China is the leading producer of fertilizer mixtures in the world, followed by the U.S.

Global Fertilizer Mixtures Market: Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the top companies operating in the global fertilizer mixtures market to date, have included the names Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Agrichem do Brasil S.A., Bayer CropScience AG, Beijing Xinhefeng Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Coromandel International Limited, Compass Minerals, Sumitomo Chemical, DAYAL GROUP, Henan Xinlianxin Fertilizer Co. Ltd., and H.J. Baker & Bro., Inc.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Fertilizer Mixtures market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Fertilizer Mixtures market?

