Electric Vehicle Component and Infrastructure Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend 2017 – 2025

Market Segment

Electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of propulsion technology into, battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle. The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles segment is anticipated to grow among this segment at a rapid pace in the forecast period as there is the higher flexibility of usage in the forthcoming years in market.

On the basis of vehicle type electric vehicle market is segmented into an electric passenger car, commercial vehicle, and two wheelers. Electric passenger cars are the fastest growing segment in the vehicle type segment. Availability of a broad range of electric passenger car with upgraded technology and rising consumer awareness is the major factor which is driving electric passenger cars segment.

Based on the propulsion technology, electric vehicle market can be segmented into BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle), and FCEV (Fuel Cell Vehicle).

On the basis of regulations, the market can be segmented into battery treatment regulations, safety regulations and subsidies, and taxes based.

Based on charging, electric vehicle can be segmented into normal charging and super charging.

On the basis of geographical regions the market is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

In regional segments, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively high growth followed by North America region. Tax rebates subside and availability of charging infrastructure are contributing to the growth in electric vehicle sales in the region.

Electric Vehicle Market: Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the Electric Vehicle Market are BMW, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, BYD Company Ltd., Car Charging Group, Charge Point, Inc., Delphi Automotive, LG Chem, Nissan Motor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, Tesla Motors Inc., Volkswagen AG, Lucid Motors, Faraday Future, NextEV, Karma Automotive, Next Future Transportation, Inc., and few other regional players.

In 2015, Tesla launched world first electric SUV. A seven-seater 4×4 with hybrid styling and hip gullwing type rear doors, the Model X is additionally outstanding for its guaranteed 257 mile range and quickening to 60mph in as little as 3.2 seconds. Manufacturers of electric vehicle are investing into launching upgraded vehicle and focusing on different approaches to keep up their business in the global electric vehicle market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

