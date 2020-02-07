Dry Milling Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Dry Milling market was valued at USD 64.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 102.38 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Dry Milling of corn is becoming of great importance. The varied uses of product obtained from dry milling are boosting market demand. The usage of these products in the manufacturing of fortified animal feed and in the manufacturing of bioethanol is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008135

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Corn is one of the important ingredients in animal feed

1.2 Growing demand for corn ethanol

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High maintenance costs involved

2.2 Mycotoxin contamination

Market Segmentation:

The global Dry Milling market is segmented on theend product, application, source,and region.

1. By End Product:

1.1 Corngrits

1.2 Cornfluor

1.3 Cornmeal

1.4 DDGS

1.5 Ethanol

1.6 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Feed

2.2 Food

2.3 Fuel

3. By Source:

3.1 White Corn

3.2 Yellow Corn

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

View Source Of Related Reports:

Dry Milling Market

Drip Irrigation Market

Commercial Greenhouse Market

Biostimulants Market

Bionematicides Market

Bioinsecticides Market

Bioherbicides Market

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Valero Energy Corporation

2. Cargill

3. C.H Guenther & Son Incorporated

4. ADM

5. Flint Hills Resources LP

6. Bunge Limited

7. Pacific Ethanol Inc.

8. Sunopta Inc.

9. Lifeline Foods LLC

10. Didion Milling

11. Lifeline Foods

12. Semo Milling

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008135

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Dry Millingmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald