Dicamba Market Analysis, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2026

Dicamba is a chemical compound of organochloride and a derivative of benzoic acid. It is an herbicide used to control the growth of perennial weeds in croplands. It does not present any unusual handling hazards, however, can be moderately toxic when inhaled and ingested by humans. It can be applied for various types of crop such as cereals & grains, oil seeds & pulses, pastures, and forage seeds.

The demand for dicamba herbicides have significantly increased in the agricultural sector owing to the increasing need for secure food coupled with growing awareness of crop protection. In addition, the global rise in population has triggered the demand for dicamba to increase maximum crop yield coupled with high tax rebates on exports. Furthermore, dicamba herbicide has been considered as an alternative to glyphosate, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Liquid dicamba herbicide formulations have witnessed the maximum demand in recent years owing to the increase in hose sprayers, air sprayers, and aerosol sprays in agricultural processes. Stringent regulations coupled with volatility associated with dicamba herbicides have hindered the market growth. However, R&D and advanced agricultural techniques are expected to augment the demand for dicamba market in the coming years.

North America is the leading region for the dicamba market followed by Europe. The global demand for dicamba herbicides in the agricultural application coupled with its export, especially from China, is expected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific.

The report on the global dicamba market is segmented based on form, crop type, application, and geography. Based on form, the market includes liquid and dry. Based on crop type, the market is segmented into cereals & grains, oil seeds & pulses, pastures, and forage crops. Based on application, the report includes agriculture, lawn & turf, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players in the global dicamba market include Monsanto Company, BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science, E.I. Du Pont Nemours Company, Dow Chemicals Company, Syngenta AG, Nufram Limited, Aero Agro Chemicals Industries Ltd, SinoHarvest, Albaugh, LLC, and Shanghai Bosman Industrial Co, Ltd.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald