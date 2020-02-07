Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Market Potential

Several players are trying to incorporate technology used for developing diagnostic devices into smartphones and tablets to improve the rate of diagnostics. For instance, Agfa HealthCare launched its web-enabled mobile image management technology known as ICIS, which it plans to integrate into iPhones, iPads, and other mobile digital devices. Offering healthcare through smartphones is an important step in the way of medical devices are poised to evolve for the future. This is expected to provide the patient, caregivers, and physicians a chance to capture images at any point and from any location and publishing them on safely guarded EHRs.

Such initiatives are aimed towards improving diagnostics, patient engagement, and making healthcare even more reachable. Players in the global dermatology diagnostic devices and therapeutics market are expected to focus on making healthcare easy and accessible to win bigger user bases in the near future.

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global dermatology diagnostic devices and therapeutics market is segmented into the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Of these, North America is expected to dominate the global market due to a higher level of awareness about skin disorders and diseases in the region. The dominance of this region will be boosted by the excellent access to healthcare and supportive reimbursement policies. The well-organized healthcare sector is also projected favor the regional market’s growth in the near future.

Europe is expected to follow North America’s lead in the coming years, while Asia Pacific will be seen as an important emerging market. The huge pool of geriatrics in Asia Pacific and the ever-increasing unmet medical needs in the developing countries of the region will also make a significant contribution to the soaring revenue of the overall market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Some of the key players operating in the global dermatology diagnostics devices and therapeutics market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Novartis International AG, Galderma S.A., Dino-Lite Europe/IDCP B.V., Genentech, LEO Pharma A/S, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., and others.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics market?

