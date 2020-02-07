Demand for Isoflavones Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Isoflavones Market: Market Outlook

Isoflavones are the organic compound which is generally sourced from soybeans, chickpea, lentils, red clover, flaxseeds, and others. Isoflavones are a class of flavonoids and act as phytoestrogens in mammals. Isoflavones are present in both liquid and powder form and mostly used in pharmaceuticals and the Nutraceutical industry. Additionally, it is also utilized in the food and beverage industry as an ingredient as it contains the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties also make it a perfect ingredient in the cosmetics industry. Soy isoflavones are the most used isoflavones in different types of industries.

Isoflavones contain various health beneficial properties which include the protection against age-related diseases, osteoporosis, hormone-dependent cancer and loss of cognitive function, and others. The presence of potential health benefits makes the isoflavones a suitable ingredient to use in functional foods. Furthermore, isoflavones are also capable to prevent some type of cancer and improve the heart health. The health issues such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure can be cured by the use of isoflavones. Furthermore, isoflavones belong to flavonoids which are among the most useful phytochemicals.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31170

Growing health conscious population is fueling the demand of isoflavones

Isoflavones market is driven by the growing health consciousness among the consumers. Isoflavones are mostly used as a dietary supplement which holds the rapid consumption rate from the past decade. Isoflavones are also utilized in the pharmaceutical industry owing to containing the disease’s protective properties. Additionally, the growing consumption of functional food is also driving the use of isoflavones in functional foods. The nutritional need of consumers is increasing as health problems such as protein deficiency, vitamin deficiency, and others are rising. The consumer is becoming more aware of the nutritional composition of food products along with the ingredient used in functional food. Hence, isoflavones are a beneficial ingredient for functional food. Moreover, the growing trend of chemical-free food is also promoting the use of isoflavones as it is a phytochemical by nature and sourced from natural food products such as soy, lentils, chickpea, and others. The growth of the Nutraceutical industry is also offering a lucrative opportunity to the isoflavones market. Furthermore, the rising cosmetics industry is also an essential growth factor for the isoflavones during the forecast period. As the isoflavones contain the anti-microbial and anti-oxidant properties it makes it suitable to use in the cosmetics industry. However, the presence of alternatives to isoflavones is hampering the growth of the isoflavones market.

Global Isoflavones Market: Segmentation

On the basic of source, the global isoflavones market has been segmented as –

Soy

Red Clover

Pulses

Others

On the basic of application, the global isoflavones market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/31170

Global Isoflavones Market: Key Players

Herbo Nutra

NutraScience Labs

Boli Naturals

Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

Atlantic Essential Products

Health Advances

Avestia Pharma

Nutra Green Biotechnology

Xena Bio Herbals Pvt Ltd.

Lactonova

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald