Demand for Broadcasting Equipment’s in Media Market 2019–2026

Broadcasting is the dissemination of information in the form of audio and video to a large audience with the use of electronic mass communication medium, typically through the radio waves. The broadcasting is done from one-to-multiple ends. The wide variety of equipment required for broadcasting include studio transmitter link, FM stereo generator, composite switcher, FM exciter, FM transmitter power amplifier, antenna combiner, antenna array, and antenna switcher and are used in news production, concerts, sports, and corporate conferences which is expected to be the key factor for broadcasting equipment market growth.

The market has been influenced by an increase in audience, radical shift towards using smartphones and portable devices which have provided high avenues for broadcasting equipment Industry. Further, advanced technology has pushed the broadcasters to provide ultra-high-definition output for the upgraded users, which is expected to foster the growth of the broadcasting equipment market.

The trending technology like IoT has spread the use of smart electronic devices in almost every department of the industrial verticals. The trending devices use ultra-high-definition screen which has accelerated the advancement of the broadcasting equipment devices. Further, an increase in the OTT and number of channel services have built a large part of the consumer is also expected to increase the broadcasting equipment market demand during the forecast period. Competition between the broadcasting companies on the basis of real-time content, quality, and various other factors brings the advancement of broadcasting equipment. In fact, high investment on digital platforms and hardware as a part of the policies of developed and developing nations has immensely promoted the growth of the broadcasting equipment market.

The advancing display technologies like micro-led TVs for the domestic users and corporates providing premium quality output and video wall display further add to the display technology for broadcasting the information to a large number of people at a time and place. The advancement of sound technologies like that of 3D sound is also anticipated to increase high-quality broadcasting equipment demand. The premium output quality of audio and video technologies pushes the broadcasting equipment technology to grow parallelly. The advancement of IoT has also brought the multi-platform video display in immense use in the current scenario. Thus, broadcasting with trending technologies fosters the broadcasting equipment market growth.

The factors including the increase in video quality of a display, rise in the number of digital channels, an increase in the use of smartphones and portable devices drive the broadcasting equipment market demand. The trending video qualities like ultrahigh definitions, 4K and 8K provide users premium video display experience, which promotes the market growth. Further, the rise in the number of channels and a variety of content ranging from real-time to reel type has promoted the growth of the broadcasting industry. The increase in the use of smart and portable devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets have given easy access to users for broadcasting channels. However, various standardized policies and protocols of different nations for the broadcasting sensitive contents may restrict the market growth.

The broadcasting equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Based on product type it is categorized into servers, encoders, switches, and cameras. Based on the application, it is classified into studio production, post-production, sports production, and news production. Based on the region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players covered in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson A.B., Harmonic Inc., Microsoft Corp., SeaChange International Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, ARRIS Enterprise Inc., Brightcove Inc., and ZTE Corp.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global broadcasting equipment market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

BY Product Type

Servers

Encoders

Switches

Camera

BY Application

Studio Production

Post Production

Sports Production

News Production

BY Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



