Crystal Oscillator Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2016 – 2024

Crystal oscillators are the main components of an electronic device. It uses piezoelectricity exhibited by certain crystals. It creates the waveforms which gives exact frequency which is based on mechanical vibration of the precision machined crystal.

The key drivers of this market includes increase in advancement of smartphones and tablets, placement of 3G and 4G networks, advancement in healthcare equipment’s and increasing demand for sophisticated and discerning automotive customers among others. The main factor restraining the market growth is the development of Si-Mems oscillators in the market. The biggest opportunity of this market is the evolution of Quartz Mems technology.

The market is segmented on the basis of applications which includes telecom and networking, aerospace and military, consumer electronics, measurement and research, automotive, medical equipment and industrial among others. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of technology which includes AT Cut, BT Cut and SC Cut oscillators.

Some of the key players in the embedded system market are

Aker Technology

Connor Winfield

Croven Crystals

CTS Corporation

East Crystal Electronic

Fox Electronics

Mercury Electronics

Siward Crystal Technology

