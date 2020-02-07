Cloud Services Brokerage Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Cloud Services Brokerage market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Cloud Services Brokerage market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Cloud Services Brokerage market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Cloud Services Brokerage market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Cloud Services Brokerage market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Cloud Services Brokerage market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Key Trends and Opportunities

Over the coming years, the global market for cloud services brokerage is anticipated to gain substantially from the significant rise in the number of small- and medium-sized enterprises. The lack of capital in these enterprises compels them to find solutions to optimize their performance at a much reduced operational cost, which cloud services brokerage is exactly all about. The advent of pay-as-you-go pricing model is also projected to support the growth of this market in the near future. The market, however, will be hampered by the dearth of awareness and security concerns among consumers over the next few years.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Market Potential

In terms of the deployment model, public cloud is expected to bring in more traction than others in the years to come. Among organizations, large enterprises are predicted to surface as a bigger contributor to the global cloud services brokerage market in comparison to SMEs. However, SMEs are likely to register a significant rise in the demand for these solutions in the near future.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Regional Outlook

On the basis of the geography, the worldwide market for cloud services brokerage registers its presence mainly across Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Latin America is led by Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. The U.S. and Canada are the most prominent domestic markets in North America. In Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and India have acquired the leading positions and, in the Middle East and Africa market, North Africa, GCC, and Southern Africa have surfaced as the prime domestic markets for cloud services brokerage. Europe is dominated by France, the U.K., and Germany as its key domestic markets.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for cloud services brokerage has been demonstrating a highly competitive vendor landscape. The presence of a large pool of players has intensified the degree of competition between them. Accenture is the global leader in this market. Other prominent vendors of cloud services brokerage across the world are DoubleHorn (US), IBM (US), Jamcracker (US), HPE (US), Dell (US), RightScale (US), Wipro (India), ActivePlatform (Belarus), Arrow Electronics (US), Cloudmore (Sweden), DXC Technology (US), InContinuum (Netherlands), Cognizant (US), Nephos Technologies (UK), BitTitan (US), OpenText (Canada), CloudFX (Singapore), ComputeNext (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Atos (France), Tech Mahindra (India), Cloudreach (UK), Proximitum (UK), and Neostratus (Hungary). With new players continuously entering the market, the competition within the market is likely to intensify further in the near future.

