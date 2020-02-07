Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market – By User Demand, Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2017 – 2025

Study on the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market

The market study on the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Key Players

Various companies are coming up with new software and improved sequencing technologies which have improved the test quality with accurate and rapid results. Some of the leading players in cell-free DNA testing market are Agilent Technology, Allenex AB, Biocept, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., CareDx, Inc. Guardant Health, Inc., Illumania, Inc., Invited Limited, Natera, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Roche Holdings AG, Sequenom, Inc. and Trovagene, Inc. The global cell-free DNA testing market is a competitive market, and all the players are involved in developing new assays by mergers and acquisitions to sustain themselves in the market and maintain their market share. For instance, Roche Holdings AG received U.S. FDA approval for its newly launched ctDNA test Cobas which is approved for blood-based genetic tests. Roche also entered the NIPT market with the acquisition of Ariosa Diagnostics. CareDx, Inc., acquired Allenex AB for its new developments in donor-derived Cell-Free DNA tests for kidney and heart transplant patients.

