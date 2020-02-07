Cannabis Drinks Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2018 – 2026

Latest Study on the Global Cannabis Drinks Market

The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the Cannabis Drinks market offers valuable insights related to the future prospects of the Cannabis Drinks market. The underlying trends, prospective opportunities, impeding factors, and notable market drivers are analyzed in the presented report.

As per the study, the Cannabis Drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic elements that are expected to influence the trajectory of the Cannabis Drinks market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Indispensable Insights Related to the Cannabis Drinks Market Included in the Report:

Estimated output of the Cannabis Drinks market in 2019

Growth factors and restraints likely to influence the dynamics of the Cannabis Drinks market

Growth prospects of the Cannabis Drinks market in various regions

Parameters expected to shape the growth of the Cannabis Drinks market

Company profiles of established players in the Cannabis Drinks market

An in-depth evaluation of the growth prospects and market scenario in each region is enclosed in the report backed by informative and relevant list of figures, tables, and graphs.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of flavor, the global cannabis drinks market has been segmented as –

Fusion Flavors Cannabis Drinks

Raspberry

Pineapple

Mango

Watermelon

Cherry

Espresso Mocha

Others

On the basis of type, the global cannabis drinks market has been segmented as –

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

On the basis of end use, the global cannabis drinks market has been segmented as –

HoReCa

Household

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cannabis drinks market has been segmented as –

B2B

B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Store Online Stores Others



Global Cannabis Drinks Market: Key Players

The global cannabis drinks market continues to grow in both size and popularity on the backdrop of unhealthy sugary drinks and is expected to drive the global cannabis drinks market over the forecast period. In the cannabis drinks market, North America is estimated to account for the highest volume share, whereas Europe is estimated to account for the highest CAGR, owing to increasing demand for cannabis drinks infused with liquors.

Some of the key players operating in the global cannabis drinks market are: Mirth Provisions, Dixie Brands, Inc., Venice Cookie Company (VCC), Canna Punch, Know Label Wine, Natural Extractions Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation and Brewbudz among others

Opportunities for Market Participants

With around 64% of Americans now are in favor of legalization of cannabis, compared with just 12% during 1970, it is expected that the growth of cannabis drinks industry could be worth an astonishing billion dollar industry by 2025. The cannabis drinks market is also foreseen to profit from the ongoing surge in demand for improved flavor impact and profile of cannabis drinks, creating further prospects for the growth of the players of the cannabis drinks market. There are not many big players those who offer cannabis drinks any form. Thus, companies could focus on producing and exporting cannabis drinks across the globe, resulting in expanding their global presence for cannabis drinks market. For the past couple of years, cannabis drinks have attracted the eyes of various beverage manufacturers across the globe due to its health benefit properties. Therefore, the global cannabis drinks market is expected to have a positive viewpoint over the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, flavor, type, end use, and distribution channel.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Cannabis Drinks market:

Which end-use is likely to dominate the Cannabis Drinks market in terms of demand and share? What is the scope for innovation in the Cannabis Drinks market? How are the evolving regulatory policies expected to impact the growth of the Cannabis Drinks market? Which region is likely to offer a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Cannabis Drinks market? How are market players aiming to enhance their manufacturing/production capacity?

